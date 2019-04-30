2019 Draft: Reviewing Every NFL Team's Best Value Selection

0 of 32

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

In a salary-cap league, hitting on draft picks with cheap, fixed contracts is important to building a competitive roster. Furthermore, finding players throughout all rounds of the draft who can outproduce their draft slots and provide extra value is what separates the best teams from the pack.

The 2013 Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, for example, were led by a third-round quarterback in Russell Wilson, a fifth-round cornerback in Richard Sherman and a second-round linebacker in Bobby Wagner all on their rookie deals. All of those players outplayed their draft slots and propelled the Seahawks to a championship and another Super Bowl appearance the following year.

Some teams can also find their best value in an elite talent who fell further in the first round than he should have. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, for instance, was a first-round pick in 2017 but played phenomenally as a rookie and has already ascended into the upper echelon of NFL cornerbacks. While first-round picks should be expected to perform, it is rare that they immediately turn into stars.

On Sunday, I wrote about the best value picks of the draft. Those appear here as well as the best value selections for the rest of the 32 teams.

Jump to:

AFC East: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots



NFC East: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Redskins



AFC North: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers



NFC North: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings



AFC South: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans



NFC South: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints



AFC West: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders



NFC West: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks