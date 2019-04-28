NASCAR at Talladega 2019 Results: Chase Elliott Earns Win over Alex Bowman

NASCAR at Talladega 2019 Results: Chase Elliott Earns Win over Alex BowmanApril 28, 2019
Chase Elliott won the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, holding off teammate Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece.
The race ended in a caution following a wreck midway through the final lap. As a result, Elliott could cruise to the finish line to claim the checkered flag.
