NASCAR at Talladega 2019 Results: Chase Elliott Earns Win over Alex Bowman

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Chase Elliott won the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, holding off teammate Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece.

The race ended in a caution following a wreck midway through the final lap. As a result, Elliott could cruise to the finish line to claim the checkered flag.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

