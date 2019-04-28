NASCAR at Talladega 2019 Results: Chase Elliott Earns Win over Alex Bowman

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

Chase Elliott (9) leads Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (88) through the trip oval to win Stage 2 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Chase Elliott won the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, holding off teammate Alex Bowman and Ryan Preece.

The race ended in a caution following a wreck midway through the final lap. As a result, Elliott could cruise to the finish line to claim the checkered flag.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The NFL Draft's Best Value Picks 🙌

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The NFL Draft's Best Value Picks 🙌

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Late-Round Potential Pro Bowlers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Late-Round Potential Pro Bowlers

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler Is in Perfect Situation to Light Up the NFL

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kyler Is in Perfect Situation to Light Up the NFL

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Must Facilitate More to Advance

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Giannis Must Facilitate More to Advance

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report