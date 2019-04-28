IPL Results 2019: Latest Points Table, Run-Scorers After April 28

Ashley Allen - CPL T20/Getty Images

Delhi Capitals booked their spot in the play-offs of the 2019 Indian Premier League and moved to the top of the table as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs on Sunday.

RCB, meanwhile, stayed at the foot of the standings, and their play-off hopes are now all but finished.

There is huge congestion in the middle of the table, though, after Kolkata Knight Riders moved onto 10 points by beating Mumbai Indians by 34 runs .

Here is what the standings look like following Sunday's two matches:

Standings (Played, Won, Points, Net Run-Rate)

1. Delhi Capitals: 12, 8, 16, +0.233

2. Chennai Super Kings: 12, 8, 16, -0.113

3. Mumbai Indians: 12, 7, 14, +0.347

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11, 5, 10, +0.559

5. Kolkata Knight Riders: 12, 5, 10, +0.100

6. Kings XI Punjab: 11, 5, 10, -0.117

7. Rajasthan Royals: 12, 5, 10, -0.321

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 12, 4, 8, -0.694

Top Run-Scorers (Averages)

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 611 (67.88)

2. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 486 (69.42)

3. Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals: 451 (41.00)

4. Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 445 (55.62)

5. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 444 (49.33)

Top Wicket-Takers (Averages)

1. Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals: 25 (14.72)

2. Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings: 17 (17.58)

3. Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 16 (22.62)

4. Shreyas Gopal, Rajasthan Royals: 15 (20.93)

5. Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings: 15 (22.53)

All statistics, per the league's official website.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bat at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set up a good base for the hosts, hitting 35 off the first three and a half overs before the former was dismissed by Umesh Yadav.

Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer then both reached the half-century mark before falling in the 50s:



Despite a solid start, after the top-order batsmen went, Delhi's scoring showed significantly, with Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram both falling cheaply.

When Axar Patel joined Sherfane Rutherford at the crease with 3.1 overs to go, Delhi were 141 for five.



The pair duly added 46 together to get the hosts to a decent total of 187 for five.

It was by no means out of reach for RCB, and Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli put on 63 before the loss of the first wicket in the sixth over.

However, both were then back in the hutch before the eighth over was out, and although AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube both also got starts, RCB fell behind the rate and could not recover.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, never had a chance in their chase after KKR had set a target of 233 for victory.

Openers Shubman Gill (76 runs from 45 balls) and Chris Lynn (54 from 29) both made valuable contributions after Kolkata were put into bat.

But it was Andre Russell who provided the fireworks as he hit 80 off 40 balls, smashing eight sixes and six fours:

Dinesh Karthik's 15 runs from seven balls propelled KKR to a stunning total of 232 for two:

In response, Mumbai never had enough. Hardik Pandya did his best from No. 6 as he hit a superb 34-ball 94. But the Indians were never nearly on track to compete after managing just 41 runs in the powerplay.