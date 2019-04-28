Durham High School Football Player Christopher Holliday Gets Perfect ACT Score

Durham High School Football Player Christopher Holliday Gets Perfect ACT ScoreApril 28, 2019
Christopher Holliday, a football player at Jordan High School in North Carolina, scored a perfect 36 on his ACT:
Jordan High School @JHSFalcons
Congratulations to Christopher Holliday, scholar athlete who earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36! Christopher credits early preparation including weekly practice tests as the key to his success. 💙❤️ #WeAreDPS @DurhamPublicSch @JordanFalconsFB https://t.co/phioPeyaYT
Jordan Falcons Football @JordanFalconsFB
Christopher Holliday (@Holliday_05) personifies what it means to be a student-athlete, and it’s not just his ACT that’s perfect. His GPA is as well. Christopher has never made a grade lower than A in his academic career. #FalconsRise https://t.co/JPtW0q53nZ
Holliday, who plays cornerback for the Jordan football team, has never gotten anything less than an A and attributes his strong grades to dedication.
"If I had a homework assignment that I was being lackadaisical with I would have to do that homework assignment before I could go to practice or anything," Holliday told ABC11. "So, I realized at a young age that academics always had to come before athletics."
Holliday said he does not know which college he plans to attend when he graduates in 2020. He also added that he wants to pursue a career in the sports business world.
