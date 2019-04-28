Durham High School Football Player Christopher Holliday Gets Perfect ACT Score

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Christopher Holliday, a football player at Jordan High School in North Carolina, scored a perfect 36 on his ACT:

Holliday, who plays cornerback for the Jordan football team, has never gotten anything less than an A and attributes his strong grades to dedication.

"If I had a homework assignment that I was being lackadaisical with I would have to do that homework assignment before I could go to practice or anything," Holliday told ABC11. "So, I realized at a young age that academics always had to come before athletics."

Holliday said he does not know which college he plans to attend when he graduates in 2020. He also added that he wants to pursue a career in the sports business world.