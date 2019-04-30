The Biggest Flaw Every NFL Team Still Must Address After the Draft

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The NFL featured 32 teams working through seven rounds over three days of 250-plus selections. It even continued to feature droves of undrafted free agents signing with teams as they fill out 90-man rosters.

Yet, each team still has a glaring weakness.

Impressive, though not unordinary. Drafting for value instead of need, having a position float in injury limbo and personnel question marks under new coaches are all factors that manage to leave flaws unaddressed even after the draft. Undrafted and veteran free agents, as well as trades, are some of the ways teams could still right these wrongs over the course of the summer.

These flaws, which could have a big impact over the short and/or long term, must still be addressed.