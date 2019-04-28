NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Dates, TV Schedule and Stanley Cup Standings

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Eight teams remain in the NHL playoffs, four will advance to the conference finals and only one will win the Stanley Cup.

It's been an exciting postseason, and there should be more thrilling action over the next month-plus—especially if these second-round series go six or seven games, like five first-round series did, including three that went the full distance.

Here's a look at all four second-round series, followed by a closer look at Sunday's pair of Game 2 matchups.

2nd-Round Standings, Schedule

Eastern Conference

Boston vs. Columbus (Tied at 1)

Game 1: Boston 3, Columbus 2 (OT)

Game 2: Columbus 3, Boston 2 (2OT)

Game 3: Boston at Columbus, Tuesday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, May 6 at TBD*

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, May 8 at TBD*

N.Y. Islanders vs. Carolina (Carolina leads 1-0)

Game 1: Carolina 1, New York 0 (OT)

Game 2: Carolina at New York, Sunday at 3 p.m., NBC

Game 3: New York at Carolina, Wednesday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: New York at Carolina, Friday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Carolina at New York, May 5 at TBD*

Game 6: New York at Carolina, May 7 at TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at New York, May 8 at TBD*

Western Conference

San Jose vs. Colorado (San Jose leads 1-0)

Game 1: San Jose 5, Colorado 2

Game 2: Colorado at San Jose, Sunday at 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: San Jose at Colorado, Tuesday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, Thursday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, Saturday at TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, May 6 at TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, May 8 at TBD*

St. Louis vs. Dallas (Tied at 1)

Game 1: St. Louis 3, Dallas 2

Game 2: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2

Game 3: St. Louis at Dallas, Monday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: St. Louis at Dallas, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, Friday at 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, May 5 at TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, May 7 at TBD*

*If necessary. All times ET.

Sunday Preview

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It didn't matter that the Carolina Hurricanes had only one full day of rest when they traveled to New York for their Game 1 matchup against the Islanders on Friday. After the teams went scoreless in regulation, Jordan Staal scored the game-winning goal a little more than four minutes into overtime.

If Carolina wins Game 2 on the road, it will be in a great spot when the series moves to its home ice for Games 3 and 4. The Hurricanes are building off the momentum from a seven-game series win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round.

With so little rest before Game 1, Carolina was glad to win it early in the first overtime period.

"These games, under the circumstances, with the rest factor for us, I think you want it to end quick one way or the other," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "You just didn't want this to drag on again because that's really going to have effects later on. Obviously happy with the win, but happy that it didn't really drag on."

Sunday's second game sees the San Jose Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche. Like Carolina, San Jose played a seven-game series in the first round, and it had only two full days to rest following its Game 7 win over the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Game 1 against Colorado.

The Sharks didn't look tired in that victory, though, as they used three second-period goals to notch a 5-2 win.

"We just outworked them, I think," San Jose forward Kevin Labanc said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "We were winning our battles in the O-zone and in the D-zone, so we just got to stick with it and keep that momentum going for us in the second game."