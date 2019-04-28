UFC Fight Night 150 Results: Jack Hermansson Upsets Jacare Souza in Main Event

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jack Hermansson broke through in the main event of UFC Fight Night 150 with a unanimous-decision victory over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza to close out the night in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday.

Hermansson showed the audacity to grapple with Jacare from the jump in the fight. He latched on to a deep guillotine choke after landing a combination against the jiu-jitsu practitioner early on.

The submission attempt wasn't his only work on the ground in the opening round. He showed he wasn't afraid to put work in Souza's guard either and got off to as strong a start as he could hope for.

That trend would continue in the second round as Hermansson put in major work from top position.

Jacare wasn't going away easy, though. The veteran went to the body in Round 3 and started scoring against a tiring and uncomfortable Hermansson. Souza found a striking advantage and was able to turn the momentum.

The Swede came back with an active round of his own in the fourth. He answered Souza's display of power with sheer volume as he pumped the jab in Souza's face and threw in combinations to give Jacare limited opportunities to mount his own offense.

In need of a finish, Souza threw everything he had left at Hermansson, but The Joker responded with a third takedown of Jacare for good measure and sealed the decision victory.

After the bout, Hermansson took advantage of the spotlight to make some suggestions for the UFC matchmakers:

With this win, it will be hard to deny his place in the division as someone who is "in the mix". The 30-year-old now has four straight wins with Souza giving him name recognition on the heels of a dominant submission win over David Branch.

Greg Hardy's first UFC win also highlighted the card. The former NFL star won via TKO in the first round, while Mike Perry and Glover Teixeira also picked up big wins.

Main Card

Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Greg Hardy def. Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO at 2:15 of R1

Mike Perry def. Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Glover Teixeira def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:37 of R2

Cory Sandhagen def. John Lineker via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Takashi Sato def. Ben Saunders via TKO at 1:18 of R2

Augusto Sakai def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Carla Esparza def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Gilbert Burns def. Mike Davis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of R2

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez via submission ( rear-naked choke ) at 2:12 of R1

Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Greg Hardy vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

If the UFC was looking to get Greg Hardy a win, mission accomplished. If it was looking to find anything out about whether the former NFL star can actually fight, not so much.

Hardy easily dispatched of the Russian in just a little over two minutes in a one-sided bout.

As soon as Smoliakov tasted a little bit of Hardy's power, he employed the turtle-shell defense. He refused to throw back and wasn't sure how to close the distance. Hardy showed no hesitation in jumping in for the finish and picking up his first UFC win.

Hardy did show improvement over his dreadful UFC debut in January. He lost to Allen Crowder by disqualification in that bout when he landed a knee to a downed opponent.

This win gives him a bit of redemption from that performance but doesn't do much for him going forward. As Josh Gross noted, Smoliakov isn't exactly quality competition:

Mike Perry vs. Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira and Mike Perry figured to steal the show as two of the more exciting action fighters in the welterweight division, and they didn't disappoint. Platinum Perry found a way to get the judges' approval in a wild scrap to lead into the co-main event.

Oliveira came out strong in the opening round, tagging Perry with a slew of punches and likely winning the round. However, the Brazilian appeared to suffer a toe injury that may have impacted the fight:

Also impacting the fight was Perry's usual insistence on continuing to come forward and throw the kitchen sink at Oliveira. He had an impressive slam and finished the round on top of Cowboy, raining down the ground-and-pound and looking to finish the fight.

Ultimately, he wasn't able to do that, but that was a testament to the toughness of Oliveira. This was the best version of Perry we've seen in a long time. Whether that's just because of the style matchup or actual growth for Perry is the question he'll have to face next time he's in the cage looking to put together a win streak.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira taught Ion Cutelaba a painful lesson in his submission victory—you can never count out a veteran until the fight is over.

The 25-year-old got off to a strong start against the veteran Teixeira. He nearly finished the fight in the first round and appeared to be well on his way to picking up the biggest win of his career.

Teixeira is as tough as they come in the light heavyweight division and he was able to weather the early storm. As Cutelaba slowed down, Teixeira began to fire back and struck when given the opportunity. He landed two huge strikes and pushed Cutelaba to the mat.

Once on the ground, it was Teixeira's world. He wasted little time in sinking in the rear-naked choke and ending Cutelaba's night early.

It was a throwback performance for Teixeira and a definite bump in the road for a rising prospect in the division.

Cory Sandhagen vs. John Lineker

In a hotly contested bout, it was Cory Sandhagen who got the judges' nod to pick up a split-decision victory over John Lineker in bantamweight action.

Sandhagen utilized his movement, reach and deception to stick Lineker on the outside and pick him apart. Lineker was able to accumulate damage to the body throughout the fight with his lunging hook-heavy attack.

It was a great example of what two talented fighters do best and should win Sandhagen some fans as he continues to rise up the rankings.

The win gives the American an 11-1 record in his MMA career. He's 4-0 in the UFC with all of his other wins coming within the distance. After a win over a top-10 opponent in Lineker, the stage is only going to get bigger and brighter for Sandhagen.

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Roosevelt Roberts took the next step in his initiation as a prospect in the UFC with a unanimous-decision win over Thomas Gifford.

The 25-year-old moved to 8-0 in his MMA career and 2-0 in the UFC with the first decision win of his career. Roberts' previous longest fight went just 2:13 into the second round.

In addition to the gas tank to go all three rounds, Roberts showcased some sharp boxing skills in the bout, consistently tagging Gifford in the stand-up department.

Gifford threatened with submissions when the fight was on the ground but had very little to offer in the striking exchanges. Roberts didn't exactly look like a world-beater, but he did convincingly win the fight and show that his cardio shouldn't be an issue.