Dolphins HC Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Has to Earn Starting QB Job After Trade

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Even though the Miami Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals, they are going to enter training camp with an open competition at quarterback.

Per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed Rosen's place on their quarterback depth chart.

"When Josh gets here, he's got to compete for any type of role that he has here. That's the case for everyone in the building," Flores said. "The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win—those are the guys who will play."

One reason the Dolphins may not be keen on immediately inserting Rosen as their starter is his performance as a rookie. The former UCLA star completed 55.2 percent of his attempts with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in Arizona last season, albeit without much talent around him.

The Dolphins have embraced a full-scale rebuild this offseason after just one winning season and playoff appearance in the past decade.

Owner Stephen Ross told reporters during the NFL owners meetings last month he was "committed" to the organization's roster overhaul and "prepared to stay with it."

Acquiring Rosen was a good first step in the rebuild. He's a 22-year-old who is just one year removed from the designation of one of the best prospects in his draft class before the Cardinals selected him No. 10 overall.

The Dolphins do have veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick on their roster if they don't feel Rosen is ready to take over when the season begins.

Eventually, Rosen will get his shot because his upside is too high to keep on the bench. If realizes that potential, the Dolphins will be able expedite their rebuilding process.