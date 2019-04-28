2019 NFL Draft: Immediate Do-Overs We Would Love to See

1 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Giants general manager David Gettleman seems to believe outdated team-building models are viable. If drafting a running back No. 2 overall last year wasn't enough evidence of his old-fashioned ways, this year's first-round crop drove home the message.

The Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6. Never mind that Jones' film was that of a Day 2 player; the statistics didn't support this pick.

Per Bill Connelly of SB Nation, Jones posted a 39.6 percent success rate and 5.45 adjusted net yards per attempt at Duke. Considering no quarterback surpasses their college success rate within their first four NFL years, a dismal 39.6 percent success rate puts a low ceiling on Jones' early returns.

By contrast, Kyler Murray came in at 53.4 percent and Dwayne Haskins at 53.2 percent. The cutoff for a passable success rate is about 47-49 percent. Jones' collegiate success rate is most comparable to Jake Locker's, as the former Titan posted a 40.0 percent success rate in college and 38.3 percent in the pros.

What's more, Gettleman hinted that Jones could sit for as many as three years behind Eli Manning. Decades ago, when quarterback development was more realistic because of looser CBA rules regarding practice times, sitting a project QB for years was a fine strategy.

However, the CBA changed to limit practice time and rules in 2011. The league is also such that passing is so important that stacking a roster around a young, effective quarterback on a rookie deal is the best way to win. The Seahawks, Eagles, Rams and Chiefs have all proved that to different degrees over the past handful of years.

Gettleman's dated draft strategies didn't stop with Jones. With the 17th pick—the one the Giants received from the Browns for Odell Beckham Jr.—New York drafted Clemson's Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence is a good player who can anchor a defensive line, but he is primarily a run-stopper who is adequate in the passing game.

With Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and now Dwayne Haskins in the NFC East, in a league geared toward passing, drafting a run-stopping defensive tackle with that high a pick feels like an outdated move, even if Lawrence is a solid player.