NFL Draft Grades 2019: Final Results and Team-by-Team Letter Chart

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books. A few years from now, we'll look back and determine which teams actually had successful draft classes. For now, all we can do is judge how teams did in terms of adding potential talent at the right points in the draft in order to maximize value.

Here, you'll find grades for each NFL team based on precisely these factors. Sure, they make look foolish once the incoming rookies have actually, you know, played in the NFL—but where's the fun in waiting for that?

You'll also find a closer look at some of the best draft classes, along with the final draft order and results.

2019 NFL Draft Results

Team-By-Team Draft Grades

Arizona Cardinals: A



Atlanta Falcons: C



Baltimore Ravens: B+



Buffalo Bills: A+



Carolina Panthers: C+



Chicago Bears: C+



Cincinnati Bengals: D



Cleveland Browns: B



Dallas Cowboys: B



Denver Broncos: B



Detroit Lions: B-



Green Bay Packers: A-



Houston Texans: D



Indianapolis Colts: A-



Jacksonville Jaguars: B



Kansas City Chiefs: B-



Los Angeles Chargers: B+



Los Angeles Rams: B



Miami Dolphins: C



Minnesota Vikings: C



New England Patriots: A+



New Orleans Saints: C



New York Giants: D



New York Jets: B+



Oakland Raiders: B+



Philadelphia Eagles: A-



Pittsburgh Steelers: B+



San Francisco 49ers: C+



Seattle Seahawks: B



Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+



Tennessee Titans: C+



Washington Redskins: A+

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are clear winners of the 2019 draft. They managed to unload Josh Rosen for a second-round pick and replaced him with the most dynamic quarterback in the entire draft. They also landed explosive wide receivers Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler, playmaking cornerback Byron Murphy and a potential starting safety in Alabama's Deionte Thompson.

The Cardinals needed a big influx of talent and they succeeded in getting one.

The beauty of Arizona's draft is that it wasn't all about getting a quarterback or reaching for need. They upgraded multiple positions primarily by taking a best-player-available approach.

The Cardinals likely got some tempting trade offers at the top of Round 2, but they stayed put and scooped up Murphy instead. That was a tremendous move because he should immediately pair with Patrick Peterson to give Arizona a legitimate starting cornerback duo.

Cardinals fans were forced to suffer through a disappointing 2018 campaign, but the end result was a stellar draft that leaves the team much, much better on both sides of the ball.

Buffalo Bills

With their first four selections, the Buffalo Bills landed four players who should immediately start or contribute significantly as rookies.

Buffalo's fantastic draft began when Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver fell to them at No. 9. Oliver was one of the best defensive prospects in the entire draft, he fills a need along the defensive line, and he was a steal at ninth overall.

That's a win-win-win for Buffalo.

The Bills then grabbed Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford in the second round. He's a player that many folks—like NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, for example—considered a potential top-15 pick. That's another need filled and another tremendous value.

In Round 3, the Bills grabbed Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary, a potential successor to LeSean McCoy. In the same round, they grabbed Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox, who should contribute early as both a blocker and a receiver.

Even if the rest of Buffalo's draft haul becomes little more than depth, this was a big, big win for the franchise.

New England Patriots

Why on earth did the rest of the league let the New England Patriots grab wideout N'Keal Harry at the bottom of Round 1? Tom Brady has been making converted quarterbacks and other teams' castoffs look like superstar receivers for years now, and for the first time in his career, the Patriots have drafted him a receiver in Round 1.

"He reminds me a lot, and I don’t like to get into comparing guys, but if you look at his height, his size and probably his speed, similar to Dez Bryant when you look at him," Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards told WEEI's Mutt and Callahan.

This Harry pick alone could dramatically impact the Patriots 2019 season, but New England didn't stop there. The Patriots added cornerback JoeJuan Harris and defensive end Chase Winovich, both defenders seemingly custom-suited to the New England system. They brought in running back Damien Harris to further strengthen an already versatile backfield and grabbed a tackle in Yodny Cajuste who could start within a year or two.

The Patriots may not be better than they were in 2018, but they're much more talented than they were just a few days ago.