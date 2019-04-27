Video: Watch Josh Rosen Thank Cardinals Organization After Trade to Dolphins

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Josh Rosen has taken the high road following the Arizona Cardinals' decision to deal him to the Miami Dolphins one year after they drafted him with the 10th overall pick.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rosen thanked the Cardinals organization and congratulated Kyler Murray on becoming the No. 1 pick:

Rosen also noted he "couldn't be more excited to become a Dolphin" and get started on the second chapter in his young NFL career.

The Cardinals shipped Rosen to Miami for two draft picks Friday, the day after they selected Murray.

The Dolphins present Rosen with an opportunity for a fresh start at an age when he still boasts a world of potential. It's rare to get a 22-year-old quarterback one year removed from being a first-round draft pick without having to give up a lot in return.

Rosen goes to an organization that allows him to develop his skills and become the face of the franchise.