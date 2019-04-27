Jets News: Mike Maccagnan Says He 'Works Well With' Adam Gase Amid Rift Reports

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has denied there is a rift between himself and head coach Adam Gase, per ESPN's Rich Cimini:

"Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together. I'm sure, like in any process, there are times where...you know, you work through the process.

"It's just like in a scouting meeting. You might have different opinions on a player. But, from my standpoint, I've actually had a very good working relationship with Adam. Quite frankly, as I've said before, he has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the reasons why I like working with him."

That came after The Athletic's Michael Lombardi reported prior to Day 2 of the draft that Maccagnan was on the hot seat:

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added that Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas could be a candidate to join New York's front office if the team made changes.

Jets sources denied the reports to the New York Post's Brian Costello, calling any disagreements within the front office normal for an organization.

Maccagnan took over as New York's general manager in 2015 and played a role in hiring Gase in January. After the hiring was made official, Maccagnan said he was a fan of the coach's creativity and work ethic. He noted that Gase got the job in part because he is "all about toughness" and "wants aggressiveness," qualities the organization found attractive.

Maccagnan later added: "I don't think I'm really going to sit here and comment on my job. I'm focused right now on the draft. I feel very good about the situation we're in, and I feel very good about working with Adam going forward."