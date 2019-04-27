NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings Taking Calls on Kyle Rudolph, Xavier Rhodes, More

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly willing to listen to offers on a number of veteran players as the final day of the 2019 NFL draft arrives.

According to the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, Minnesota has received calls regarding tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and cornerback Trae Waynes. Breer noted that the team is "not actively shopping" any of those players.

Rudolph's future with the team, in particular, became a storyline when the Vikings took Irv Smith Jr. out of Alabama with their second-round pick on Friday.

While the veteran called the addition "awesome," he understood that Smith's arrival could lead to a trade.

"Until it happens, I'm here in Minnesota," Rudolph said on Friday, according to the Star Tribune's Mark Craig. “My family is here in Minnesota. This is home for us. I have poured my heart and soul into this organization and given it everything that I had. I will continue to do that as long as I'm still wearing purple."

A second-round pick in 2011, Rudolph has spent his entire career in Minnesota. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off one of his most productive seasons to date, hauling in 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. However, the 29-year-old is set to make $7.275 million in 2019 and is in the final year of his contract.

"This is part of the NFL, younger guys coming in," Rudolph added, per Craig. "But I truly believe my best football is still ahead of me. Whether it's here or not, that's not my decision. But I do know the football I have left in me, and that's all I can control."

According to Craig, Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman believes the combination of Rudolph and Smith could create matchup problems for opposing defenses, as they are "two totally different types of tight ends."

Meanwhile, Rhodes had already been put on notice this offseason. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters last month that the 2013 first-round pick "needs to play up to" the six-year, $78.13 million extension he signed in 2017.

The 28-year-old battled injuries throughout the 2018 campaign, recording 41 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception in 14 games.

Waynes had 44 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception in 14 appearances last year. He is set to make $9.069 million next season, according to Spotrac.

Although Minnesota did not take a defensive back in the first three rounds of the draft, the team does own a total of nine picks on Day 3.