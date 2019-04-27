Drew Lock: 'A Full Bottle of Pringles' on My Shoulder After 2019 NFL Draft Wait

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

To say that there is a chip on new Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock's shoulder would be an understatement.

"It added a whole lot of chips to the shoulder," Lock said after falling to No. 42 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, according to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread. "It's more like a full bottle of Pringles."

That's not the former Mizzou star trying to snag an endorsement deal. That's just how he described his fall to the 42nd overall pick.

Entering the draft, Lock was viewed as a potential first-round pick. Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller had the ex-Tiger as the third-best quarterback prospect and the No. 33 overall prospect in his final big board.

But after Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) were all taken within the first 15 picks on Thursday, there was not another quarterback taken in the next 26 picks.

Denver owned the 41st pick but opted to go with Kansas State offensive tackle Dalton Risner. Lock later admitted, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, that he was bummed not to get a call at that point. However, the Broncos subsequently made a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 42nd pick, resulting in the signal-caller finally being taken.

"It feels really good," Lock said, per Joyce. "After yesterday's events that went down, it was a rough day. But I went back to the hotel, spent time with my family and friends, the sun came up today, and I'm a Denver Bronco."

Broncos general manager John Elway is equally as excited:

Elway made it clear, per DenverBroncos.com's Aric DiLalla, that offseason acquisition Joe Flacco will remain the team's starter—and Lock is more than fine with having the opportunity to learn from the Super Bowl XLVII MVP:

"Joe is a great quarterback. Obviously, he's won a lot of football games and a Super Bowl. I couldn't be more excited to be able to go in there and learn from a guy like that. Just to get under him and see what he's all about. Learn from a—I'll say it again—learn from a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"I couldn't be more excited to be able to go in there and do that [and] just be the best teammate I can be right off the bat."

Now that his wait is over, Lock can get to work in Denver.