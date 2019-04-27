NHL Playoffs 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, Stanley Cup TV Guide and Saturday Picks

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The second round of the NHL playoffs is fully underway after Friday's pair of Game 1 matchups.

The St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks all opened their second-round series with wins. The Blues and Bruins will look to carry over that momentum into Game 2 on Saturday.

St. Louis and Boston opened their respective series at home, and both will have home-ice advantage for their second games of the second round. That gives them the opportunity to quickly build 2-0 leads and take control of their series.

Saturday Schedule

Game 2: Dallas at St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 2: Columbus at Boston, 8 p.m., NBC

Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live. All times ET.

Saturday Picks

Dallas over St. Louis

Game 1 showed why this should be a close series, with the Blues pulling out a 3-2 win. The Stars scored with less than three minutes to go to trim their deficit to one goal, but the Blues held on.

Although Game 2 will also be in St. Louis, Dallas will win to even the series at 1-1.

After dropping the opening game, the Stars know what they need to do better to prevent the Blues from notching another win in Game 2.

"When they get going and when they get moving and when they have the puck down low, it's tough to contain them," Dallas center Andrew Cogliano said, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "When we get opportunities to pin them, get bodies on them and separate them from the puck down low, it could be important for us."

In the past 10 seasons, the only time the Stars made it to the second round of the playoffs was 2016, when they lost a seven-game series to the Blues. Expect another close series after Dallas ties it up Saturday afternoon.

Boston over Columbus

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Two days after the Bruins sealed their first-round series victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, they then pulled out an overtime win to open their second-round series against the Blue Jackets.

Momentum seems to be on Boston's side, and it will continue to play well as it takes a 2-0 series lead against Columbus on Saturday night.

Bruins center Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Game 1 victory, including the game-winner, and he will look to again lead Boston to victory.

"You just try to stay in the moment, really," Coyle said, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. "Especially playoff time. You always say you can't get too high, can't get too low, even if you really want to. It's hard to contain yourself sometimes. You just keep a level head."

The Blue Jackets may have swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, but the Bruins are the better team in this series, and that will show over the next several games.