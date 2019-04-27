NASCAR at Talladega 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ford will look to continue their dominance at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday when the 2019 NASCAR season continues with its 10th race of the campaign.

Toyota have won the last three races of the season, and Kyle Busch leads the Cup Series standings, but Ford have an impressive streak of their own at the iconic racetrack in Talladega.

Read on for a full preview of the race.

Date: Sunday, April 28

Location: Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

TV Info: FS1

TV Schedule, Start Times (all times ET)

Saturday, April 27

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: MoneyLion 300

4:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying

Sunday, April 28

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega

2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

A total of 40 drivers will take part in the Cup Series race, with 33 full-time drivers.

Joey Logano―ranked second in the Cup Series standings behind Busch―will enter the race as the defending champion looking to continue Ford's dominance of the track.

Per FantasyRacingTips.com, the manufacturer has taken an impressive seven wins in a row at Talladega:

Toyota have been on fire of late, however, winning the last three races and five of the last six. Busch has done plenty of damage, winning three of those races.

NBC Sports ranked the 33-year-old at the top of their power rankings:

Denny Hamlin has added to Toyota's strong form with two wins this season, and Martin Truex Jr. is coming off a win at the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Brad Keselowski has a total of five wins at Talladega, and Aric Almirola won the most recent Cup Series race at the track in the fall. According to Thomas Lott of Sporting News, he has five straight top-10 finishes at the track as well, so he's a strong candidate to get his first win of the season.

Here are the highlights from the fall race:

Talladega tends to serve up close finishes on a regular basis, but given Ford's recent dominance, it's a relatively safe bet to back the manufacturer once again.