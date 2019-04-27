NFL Draft Grades 2019: Team-by-Team List of Scores and Overall Analysis

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The second day of the 2019 NFL Draft has come and gone, and in many ways, it was every bit as exciting as opening night.

No, the second and third rounds didn't carry the limelight of Round 1. They also didn't bring an end to the Kyler Murray drama the way the first round did. However, they provided an end to the Josh Rosen drama—he was traded to the Miami Dolphins—and brought their fair share of steals and surprises.

Here, you'll find draft grades for all 32 teams following the first three rounds of the draft, along with some of the top storylines from Days 1 and 2.

NFL Draft Tracker

Draft Grades, Rounds 1-3

A Grades

Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins

B Grades

Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

C Grades

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

D Grades

Houston Texans, New York Giants

Cardinals Quarterbacks Hover Over Days 1 and 2

The Arizona Cardinals and their decision at quarterback loomed large throughout the entire pre-draft process. Ultimately, Arizona decided to pull the trigger on reigning Heisman-winner Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, which left stud defensive prospects like Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams there for the taking.

However, this didn't put an end to Arizona's quarterback drama. Last year's first-round pick, Josh Rosen, was clearly unhappy with the move and promptly unfollowed the Cardinals on social media:

That'll show 'em!

This, of course, left the question of which team might trade for Rosen hovering over the draft heading into Round 2. The Dolphins eventually answered it by giving up second-round (62nd overall) and a 2020 fifth-round pick to acquire him.

Rosen remains unproven after a rocky rookie season, but Miami was more than happy to take a chance on his upside.

"He was always a guy that's had a ton of talent," Dolphins general manager Grier said, per Cameron Wolfe and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Pass-Catchers, Pass-Defenders Rule Day 2

Murray was one of three quarterbacks to go in Round 1, along with Duke's Daniel Jones and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. Interestingly, that was the same number of cornerbacks and wide receivers drafted in the first round—combined.

This meant there was a lot of corners and wideouts available, and it didn't take long for runs on these positions to develop.

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Rock Ya-Sin opened Round 2 as the 33rd and 34th overall selections—to the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Seven cornerbacks in all were drafted in the second round, with three more going in Round 3.

Seven wide receivers were taken in the second round, with four more going in Round 3. The run on receivers included Mississippi products A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, who were both considered borderline first-round prospects.

One notable receiver still on the board heading into Day 3 is Iowa State's Hakeem Butler. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller had him ranked seventh on his wide receiver board heading into the draft.

Value Remains at Running Back

It's not entirely unfair to say that good running backs can be found at all stages of the draft—or even after it. Denver Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay wasn't even drafted last year and still made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

There's a difference, however, between finding a talented running back and finding one who fits your system, which is why high draft picks are still used on the position. Fortunately for back-needy teams, there are several quality options still available heading into Round 4.

Alabama's Josh Jacobs was the only running back drafted in Round 1, and only seven total backs have been drafted so far.

Ohio State's Mike Weber, the seventh-ranked back on Matt Miller's big board, is among the rushers still available. Three more of Miller's top-10 running backs remain as well.

Teams Finding Value in Falling Players

It's going to be a few years before we can accurately judge how this year's incoming players are performing as pros. In terms of perceived draft value, however, several teams have already landed draft steals—simply by playing the waiting game.

The Buffalo Bills did it by letting Ed Oliver fall to them at No. 9. The Washington Redskins did it by letting Dwayne Haskins fall to them at 15. The trend continued into Day 2, where potential first-round picks like Brown, Metcalf, Greedy Williams, Byron Murphy and more slid out of the first round and into the waiting arms of happy general managers.

There are a few reasons for this. The first and most obvious is that every team has a different draft board. The Denver Broncos may have viewed Missouri quarterback Drew Lock as a late first-round talent but enough teams felt otherwise that Denver "stole" him in the second.

Working off Miller's final mock draft, eight projected first-rounders—Lock, Ya-Sin, Williams, Brown, Jawaan Taylor, Lonnie Johnson, Cody Ford, Dalton Risner—lasted until Day 2.

Again, these players clearly weren't first-rounders on every team's draft board, but their presence certainly added to Friday night's excitement.