Former UFC Fighter Tito Ortiz Signs Contract With Combate Americas

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Tito Ortiz has signed a contract with Combate Americas, putting pen to paper on Friday during an event at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Per FanSided's Amy Kaplan, he signed the deal cageside:

Kaplan later reported Combate Americas stated no exact date or first opponent has been selected for Ortiz's debut with the organisation. CEO Campbell McLaren did say they're eyeing an event in October, and the fight could take place in the United States or Mexico:

Ortiz was featured on Combate Americas' Twitter account during the event, but didn't discuss his future with the organisation:

The 44-year-old is the UFC's former light-heavyweight champion and was one of the organisation's first true stars. He shared the Octagon with a whole host of legendary figures, including Guy Mezger, Frank Shamrock, Ken Shamrock, Wanderlei Silva, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Rashad Evans and others.

He made his pro debut in 1997 and currently holds a pro record of 20-12 with one draw. In 2012, the UFC inducted him into their Hall of Fame:

His fight career didn't enter after his final UFC bout, a loss against Forrest Griffin, however. Ortiz went 3-1 during his time with Bellator, retired in 2017 and then came back to have what was billed as his final fight, a third bout with Lidell, per Kaplan.

Fighting under Golden Boy MMA promotions, Ortiz finally got his first win over his longtime rival, knocking out Lidell in the first round.

The win marked his fourth in his last five fights, stretching back to his Bellator debut against Alexander Shlemenko in 2014.

Ortiz has long been a force on the microphone who does an excellent job building hype for his fights and has built up a significant following over the course of his long career. He should give Combate Americas, a Hispanic promotion that has steadily worked its way up the MMA pecking order, a significant boost when he makes his debut.