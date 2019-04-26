Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Says Old Homophobic Tweets 'Not Who I Am Today''

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who the Kansas City Chiefs picked 56th overall in the 2019 NFL draft Friday, said that he was "immature" for posting a series of homophobic tweets that have come to light.

“That’s a long time ago,” Hardman told reporters. “That’s probably immature of me at the time to tweet things like that. That’s my fault for doing that. I came a long way from that. That’s not who I am today.

“It’s a really immature decision on my part to even tweet anything like that. I’ve just got to live with that decision that I made and just move forward from it.”

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported the tweets were posted from Hardman's account between 2012-2016.

Pryor posted the series of tweets, many of which used the word "gay" in a derogatory manner. Homophobic slurs were also used.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on the matter.

“He was a kid,” Reid said. “He said some things he shouldn’t have said. Kids do that. I’ve had a lot of kids, and I’ve got a lot of grandkids. They can surprise me with some things. That’s part of growing up.”

Hardman, 21, was either 14 or 15 years old when the majority of the tweets were posted.

The rookie arrives at Kansas City in light of disturbing audio released by KCTV5 featuring Chiefs No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Espinal also said that their three-year-old son said that Hill hits him.

The Chiefs suspended Hill from all team activities for the "foreseeable future."

The 5'11" Hardman may be asked to assume an elevated role if that marks the end of Hill's Kansas City tenure.