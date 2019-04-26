Josh Rosen's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Trade to Dolphins

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Josh Rosen is finally on the move.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed Friday they acquired Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN.com's Field Yates reported the Dolphins sent Arizona a 2020 fifth-rounder and the 62nd overall pick in 2019, which the Cardinals used on Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella.

While this trade is a big step for the Dolphins' future, the fantasy implications are likely pretty small for 2019.

Rosen struggled mightily in 2018, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances. Football Outsiders ranked him last in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among 34 quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts.

The 22-year-old joins a Dolphins team that lost leading receiver Danny Amendola and hasn't made any significant additions to the passing game. DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills don't inspire a ton of confidence as the top two options through the air.

Even assuming Rosen was guaranteed to start in Week 1, his fantasy ceiling wouldn't be high.

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million deal shortly after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans. According to the Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib, general manager Chris Grier declined to comment on whether Rosen or Tannehill has the inside track for the starting job:

Some will argue Rosen should easily beat out Fitzpatrick:

In keeper leagues, Rosen is worth a look. His value couldn't be much lower, and Miami will turn the offense over to him sooner or later—assuming Fitzpatrick opens 2019 with the first team.

The second-year passer won't warrant much consideration in 12-team standard leagues, though. He was admittedly overmatched as a rookie and should be better with some experience under his belt.

But expecting Rosen to take a giant leap forward is unrealistic, leaving aside the lack of dynamic weapons available to him with the Dolphins.

Wait and see what Rosen does with a few starts in his new home before looking at him as a waiver-wire target.