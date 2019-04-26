J.J. Watt Trolls Texans' 1st-Round Draft Pick Tytus Howard for 'Weenie' Nickname

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: A video board displays an image of Tytus Howard of Alabama State after he was chosen #23 overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, new Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard was ready to move on from his childhood nickname, "Weenie."

It doesn't appear as though Texans star J.J. Watt will let that happen, though.

Howard discussed his longtime nickname with reporters upon being drafted, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain: "Not too many people call me that now. It's pretty funny 'cause everybody's like, 'Hey, we can't call you Weenie now. We've got to call you hot link.'"

While others may not plan on calling Howard "Weenie" anymore, Watt had some fun with his new rookie teammate on Twitter:

Hey, an NFL jersey is an NFL jersey.        

