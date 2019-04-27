Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will look to win his third race in a row on Sunday at the 2019 Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix.

Just three races into the season, it's already shaping up to be a two-horse race between the Englishman and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn won the opening race of the season in Australia before Hamilton grabbed victories in Bahrain and China. Hamilton has 68 points, while Bottas has 62.

Their closest rivals have been Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (39 points) and Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel (37) and Charles Leclerc (36), and they'll be looking to break up the Silver Arrows' dominance at the Baku City Circuit.

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 1:10 p.m. (BST), 8:10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

The list of drivers for the 2019 season can be found on the F1 website.

On Friday, FP1 provided little insight ahead of the weekend after it was cut short just 12 minutes in.

George Russell's Williams was damaged by a loose manhole cover, which brought the session to an early end:

Leclerc went fastest in FP2 as part of a one-two for Ferrari. He was 0.324 seconds quicker than team-mate Vettel and 0.669 seconds ahead of last year's Azerbaijan winner Hamilton.

It bodes well ahead of qualifying, but Ferrari need to come out on top when it counts, in Sunday's race.

The team were dominant in both practice and qualifying in Bahrain, but Mercedes still secured a one-two finish due to a combination of vehicle issues and mistakes on Ferrari's part.

If they're to close the gap on Mercedes, they need it all to come together for them on race day.

Meanwhile, F1 broadcaster and journalist Will Buxton was impressed with Toro Rosso on Friday and suggested they might spring an upset:

Daniil Kvyat finished P6 in FP2, while team-mate Alexander Albon came in P8.

The latter produced a superb race last time out, too:

The pair have just four points between them this season. Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel, Verstappen and Leclerc have wrapped up the top five places in all three races so far, so breaking into the top three would be extremely difficult.



If they can build on Friday's performance with a strong showing in qualifying, though, Albon and Kvyat could give themselves a chance of springing a surprise on Sunday.