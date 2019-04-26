Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ferrari posted the two quickest times in the second free practice on an eventful but limited day of practice sessions at the 2019 Azerbaijan Formula One grand prix in Baku.

Charles Leclerc registered a quicker time than team-mate Sebastian Vettel. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest with a personal-best time on this circuit.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen split the Mercedes drivers, posting a time faster than Valtteri Bottas.

The first practice session was stopped prematurely due to a dislodged manhole cover that damaged the Williams vehicle of George Russell, per James Galloway of Sky Sports F1.

Leclerc wasn't going to be deterred in his bid to post the quickest laps, not even after he collided with the wall:

The Monaco native was firing a warning to Mercedes about his team's capability to close the gap in the standings come race day. While Bottas was struggling to answer the challenge, Hamilton was at least doing his best to produce laps closer to Leclerc's speed:

It wasn't all about Mercedes and Ferrari, though. Red Bull was managing a creditable showing, thanks largely to the efforts of Verstappen, who made the most of a smart tyre change:

There was an interruption when Racing Point's Lance Stroll went into the barriers early on. After the events of the abbreviated FP1, red flags were becoming a familiar sight.

After yet another red flag after Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat went into the barriers at Turn 7, Ferrari took the chance to get back on track first. Leclerc and Vettel went in pursuit of longer runs, opting for controlled driving, rather than choosing to put their cars through their paces.

Leclerc was on the softs, but the choice didn't make much difference in terms of speed over Hamilton. The defending champion was travelling swiftly enough on the mediums.

There was a late clash between Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen as the session drew to a close. The Haas driver appeared to cut across Hamilton, resulting in the front wing of the Mercedes car being clipped.

While it wasn't a major incident, the slight coming together seemed like a fitting way to end a day littered with red flags and undone by an on-track hazard.