Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's PracticeApril 26, 2019
Ferrari posted the two quickest times in the second free practice on an eventful but limited day of practice sessions at the 2019 Azerbaijan Formula One grand prix in Baku.
Charles Leclerc registered a quicker time than team-mate Sebastian Vettel. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was third-fastest with a personal-best time on this circuit.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen split the Mercedes drivers, posting a time faster than Valtteri Bottas.
Formula 1 @F1
After a severely shortened FP1, the drivers were itching to get out in FP2 And it was @ScuderiaFerrari who came out on top in Baku ⏱️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 https://t.co/NvD52nsFgY
The first practice session was stopped prematurely due to a dislodged manhole cover that damaged the Williams vehicle of George Russell, per James Galloway of Sky Sports F1.
Leclerc wasn't going to be deterred in his bid to post the quickest laps, not even after he collided with the wall:
Formula 1 @F1
Sets fastest time 🚀 Kisses the wall and gets away with it 💋 @Charles_Leclerc = smooth 😎 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 https://t.co/pI3Nkuwg4A
The Monaco native was firing a warning to Mercedes about his team's capability to close the gap in the standings come race day. While Bottas was struggling to answer the challenge, Hamilton was at least doing his best to produce laps closer to Leclerc's speed:
Formula 1 @F1
FASTEST SECTORS: Hamilton is the only driver within a second overall of Leclerc - and all his best work is being done in the middle sector ⏱️ #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 https://t.co/dHSOACaJJF
It wasn't all about Mercedes and Ferrari, though. Red Bull was managing a creditable showing, thanks largely to the efforts of Verstappen, who made the most of a smart tyre change:
Formula 1 @F1
Having operated on medium tyres for most of the session, @Max33Verstappen switches to softs And he immediately goes P4, splitting the two Mercedes drivers 👏 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 https://t.co/sE3VqERIoM
There was an interruption when Racing Point's Lance Stroll went into the barriers early on. After the events of the abbreviated FP1, red flags were becoming a familiar sight.
After yet another red flag after Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat went into the barriers at Turn 7, Ferrari took the chance to get back on track first. Leclerc and Vettel went in pursuit of longer runs, opting for controlled driving, rather than choosing to put their cars through their paces.
Leclerc was on the softs, but the choice didn't make much difference in terms of speed over Hamilton. The defending champion was travelling swiftly enough on the mediums.
Sky F1 Insider @SkyF1Insider
Feels like the story of the day today...... RED RED RED as the Toro Rosso is torpedoed into the wall #AzerbaijanGP #SkyF1 @SkySportsF1 #F1 @F1 https://t.co/Bx0ZrMF2QF https://t.co/9zlm2JLTf4
There was a late clash between Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen as the session drew to a close. The Haas driver appeared to cut across Hamilton, resulting in the front wing of the Mercedes car being clipped.
While it wasn't a major incident, the slight coming together seemed like a fitting way to end a day littered with red flags and undone by an on-track hazard.
