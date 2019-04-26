Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Dolphins Have Discussed Deal for QB with Cardinals

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly a team to watch on the Josh Rosen trade front entering Day 2 of the 2019 NFL draft Friday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have held talks involving Rosen, and Miami "has been doing work on Rosen for weeks."

Rosen, who was taken 10th overall last year and started 13 games, is likely on the trade block after Arizona selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall Thursday.

