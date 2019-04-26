Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Dolphins Have Discussed Deal for QB with Cardinals

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly a team to watch on the Josh Rosen trade front entering Day 2 of the 2019 NFL draft Friday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have held talks involving Rosen, and Miami "has been doing work on Rosen for weeks."

Rosen, who was taken 10th overall last year and started 13 games, is likely on the trade block after Arizona selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

