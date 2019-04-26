First Practice Session at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Cancelled After Track Incident

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - APRIL 26: The broken car of George Russell of Great Britain and Williams is pushed down the pitlane after stopping on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on April 26, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
Charles Coates/Getty Images

The first practice session at the 2019 Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday after George Russell's Williams car was severely damaged.

The session had barely started when Russell hit a manhole cover on the street circuit in Baku, and the debris from the body of his car drew a red flag:

Forumla One provided footage of the incident:

The crane of the recovery truck that collected Russell's car from the track then hit a bridge as it was returning the Williams to the pits and started dripping oil on the car:

The decision was taken to abandon the session so the debris could be cleared and every manhole cover on the circuit could be checked to ensure they were properly sealed:

Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams explained their was heavy damage to the car, per Niamh Lewis of BBC Sport:

"I haven't had a chat with George yet, the car has got a lot of damage. We have to wait to see, what the damage is—it's taken the whole underside out and the circuit needs to make sure the covers are down properly and that means we could be out this afternoon because of that. I will be picking it up with race control."

Only two cars had set a time before the session was stopped.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had posted times of one minute, 47.497 seconds and 1:49.598, respectively.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram after the incident:

The Englishman leads this year's world championship by six points from his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and was the winner in Baku last year. 

Related

    Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 📝

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Suspend Tyreek Hill

    KC GM Brett Veach announces Pro Bowl WR has been suspended from all team activities

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Chiefs Suspend Tyreek Hill

    KC GM Brett Veach announces Pro Bowl WR has been suspended from all team activities

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NYG 'Inexcusable' Pick a Reach Too Far

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NYG 'Inexcusable' Pick a Reach Too Far

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek Hill Audio Released

    KCTV5 News releases disturbing 11-minute recording where Chiefs WR told fiancee: ‘You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h.’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tyreek Hill Audio Released

    KCTV5 News releases disturbing 11-minute recording where Chiefs WR told fiancee: ‘You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h.’

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report