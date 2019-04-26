Real Madrid Have Rejected €180M Offer for Marco Asensio, Says Agent

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have turned down offers as high as €180 million (£155 million) for Marco Asensio, according to the player's agent.

Asensio has long been rated as one of the most exciting prospects in European football, although this season he has struggled to make progress.

Nevertheless, the player's representative Horacio Gaggioli said there is still serious interest, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC. Asensio is said to be happy to remain at Madrid for now, though:

"Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150 million and €180 million, but Madrid did not want to listen to them.

"There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is. But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too."

At 23, Asensio is at an interesting stage in his career, as he is beginning to creep towards what should be his peak years.

Many would have anticipated him being further developed at this stage, given the remarkable impact he made when he burst onto the scene. The Spain international helped Madrid win two UEFA Champions League titles—he scored in the 2016-17 final—and has also netted in Spanish Super Cup finals.

Following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, it was anticipated Asensio would kick on and take on more responsibility at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, in a challenging season for the team he too has faltered, netting just one La Liga goal.

Despite his issues, manager Zinedine Zidane said he still has faith in the midfielder:

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge noted that Asensio has lost confidence in his ability this season:

At his best, Asensio is one of the most enjoyable players to watch in La Liga, as he possesses many attacking gifts.

The playmaker's left foot is dangerous, as he can thread passes into dangerous areas, fizz crosses into the penalty area and hammer shots at goal from distance.

In the past, Zidane has commented on how effective the Madrid man can be with his left foot:

It would be harsh to be too critical of Asensio's displays in a campaign where so much has gone wrong for Madrid. Few players have been able to string together decent spells of form, and with three managers taking charge at different times, consistency has been hard to come by.

With Zidane at the helm again for what is surely the long term, Asensio has a chance to find his feet. If Los Blancos have turned down offers as substantial as those mentioned, the young Spaniard needs to start repaying their faith in him.