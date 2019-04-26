NFL Draft 2019: Best Team-Player Fits from Round 1

1 of 9

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Think the 49ers were serious about juicing up their edge pass rushing this offseason? After trading for Dee Ford last month, the 49ers used the second overall pick on Nick Bosa, who should provide an ideal pressure-creating complement opposite Ford of the vastly improved San Francisco defense.

The 49ers defensive line is now Avengers-level stacked. Ford and Bosa join Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas in a talented and versatile front that could make life hell for quarterbacks in 2019 and beyond.

Bosa was widely considered the top edge-rusher in the class.

"We felt like that was a piece that we still could use, another edge guy," 49ers general manager John Lynch said, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "We have Dee on one end, and now we have that other end. And we can come at people in waves. When that happened, that final decision, it just kind of kept getting stronger and stronger. I think, for weeks, we've solidified that."

The 49ers could now be a legitimate candidate to lead the NFL in sacks in 2019. Combine a big increase in production from the edge-rushing group and the long-awaited return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon, and the 49ers are quickly trending toward being a serious postseason contender in the NFC.