David Cutcliffe: Eli Manning Is 'Fine' with Giants Picking QB Daniel Jones No. 6

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

One year after passing on taking Eli Manning's potential replacement with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the New York Giants opted to do so with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday.

And the two-time Super Bowl MVP doesn't seem to have a problem with it.

"He's fine," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said after speaking with Manning following the Giants drafting former Blue Devil Daniel Jones, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Cutcliffe has a relationship with the Manning family that dates back decades. He was the Tennessee Volunteers' offensive coordinator during Peyton's time in Knoxville, and he was later the head coach at Ole Miss during Eli's college career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.