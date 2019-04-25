Video: Watch Dwayne Haskins Laugh When Giants Draft QB Daniel Jones No. 6

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is apparently going to revel at the opportunity to play the New York Giants twice a season.

The Ohio State product was seen laughing when the Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft. Haskins, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 while leading the Buckeyes to Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles, fell to No. 15, where Washington was waiting.

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018, while Jones threw for 2,674, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions during the same season.

The two could decide NFC East titles for years to come if they become franchise quarterbacks for their respective teams, and Haskins’ laughter can serve as an early storyline.