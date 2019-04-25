Celtics Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek Dies at Age 79

Celtics Legend, Basketball Hall of Famer John Havlicek Dies at Age 79April 26, 2019
Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek died at the age of 79 on Thursday night.
The Celtics announced his death, writing, "John was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us."
Havlicek played all 16 of his NBA seasons on the Celtics and was an eight-time champion, 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and the 1974 NBA Finals MVP.
Boston selected Havlicek with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1962 NBA draft out of Ohio State, and he averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his career. He also thrived during his three collegiate seasons with the Buckeyes and won a national title, was named a consensus All-American and was honored as an All-Big Ten selection twice.
The Celtics' announcement noted he is the franchise's all-time leader in points scored and games played and was known for his "relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self."
He also raised money for the Genesis Foundation for Children with a fishing tournament for more than 30 years.
His death drew plenty of reaction:
Celtics confirm the passing of NBA legend John Havlicek. RIP 🙏 13x All Star 8x champion Finals MVP HOF https://t.co/k29tefDSSp
John Havlicek: - 8-0 in Finals. - 1974 Finals MVP - 11 All-NBA Teams - 5 All-Def Teams (didn't exist first 6 yrs of career) - Most famous steal in NBA History - Most well conditioned player in NBA History - Best 6th man ever Absolute legend.
Very sad news. Mr. Havlicek was a gentleman in every interaction, and he was one of the greatest Celtics ever. https://t.co/s2HQC590YY
Celtics announced that Hall of Famer John Havlicek has passed away. An eight-time champion, Havlicek stood out even among a franchise full of legendary figures.
John Havlicek meant a lot to me. I wrote this piece about him in 2007 and eventually turned the premise into my NBA book two years later. 510 seconds and he deserved all of them. RIP. https://t.co/l1LsABQIUW
Havlicek's illustrious career also inspired one of the most famous radio calls in NBA history. He stole the ball in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers to clinch the win, prompting late broadcaster Johnny Most to yell, "Havlicek Stole the Ball!"
Havlicek's No. 17 hangs in the rafters in TD Garden, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players on one of the NBA's tentpole franchises.
