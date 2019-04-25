Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Won't Give QB Away Despite Kyler Murray Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t just going to "give away" quarterback Josh Rosen after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

Michael Silver of NFL.com cited sources who said as much, noting the NFC West squad may even keep Rosen along with Murray if a team doesn’t offer enough in potential trade talks. According to Silver, the Cardinals are looking for a pick in the first half of the first round if they are going to move Rosen.

It’s not often a team moves on from a top-10 selection this fast, but the Cardinals shifted direction when they hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach this offseason. He wasn’t around for the 2018 draft when Arizona selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick and appeared to make him the quarterback of the future.

Kingsbury even said he would select Murray with the No. 1 pick if given the opportunity back when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.

He delivered on those words Thursday, taking the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and a Big 12 title behind 4,361 passing yards, 42 touchdown throws, 1,001 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Rosen, on the other hand, struggled to establish much success as a rookie and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a rookie. It should be noted there wasn’t much talent around him on a 3-13 team, but he didn’t show his team enough to prevent it from taking a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

He may be on the move as a result, although a team will reportedly have to blow the Cardinals away with an offer.