Mets' Jacob Rhame Suspended 2 Games for Throwing Near Phillies' Rhys Hoskins

Major League Baseball suspended New York Mets pitcher Jacob Rhame two games for intentionally throwing near the head of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Rhame will have a chance to appeal if he chooses. If he agrees to the suspension, Rhame's ban will begin Friday, per DiComo.

The righty went high and tight on Hoskins with two outs in the top of the ninth inning of a 9-0 Mets victory. Hoskins took exception and began walking toward the mound before umpires issued a warning to both teams.

"It sure looked like it was [intentional] to me," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters. "It damn sure looked like it. I can't get into anybody's head. It's impossible. It's not my job to get into the opposition's head. I can tell you that it sure looked like it was to me."

Rhame denied trying to hit Hoskins intentionally.

"I'm just trying to work inside," Rhame said. "Historically, I've left a lot of balls over the plate. Guys have been diving. So I've got to try to get better at my game. When you accidentally sail one, it's probably pretty scary. I'd be pretty pissed, too."

Rhame's high-and-tight fastball seemed to be retaliation from Monday, a game that saw Phillies pitchers hit two Mets batters.

The tensions continued Wednesday night, with Hoskins taking a slow trot around the bases after taking Rhame deep in the top of the ninth inning. Hoskins took 34.23 seconds to round the bases, the slowest trot of the 2019 season and slowest ever recorded by MLB's StatCast, per ESPN.com (via 6ABC).

"If a ball goes over your head the night before, the best way to get back at the pitcher is by putting the ball in the seats," Kapler told reporters. "So I thought it was worthy of him having that moment and really taking it all in, soaking it all in. He deserved that."