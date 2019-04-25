Giants Rumors: Josh Rosen Trade, Will Grier in Play If They Can't Land Top QB

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The New York Giants seem to have a plan in place to land a potential long-term answer at quarterback before the 2019 NFL draft comes to an end.

Per ESPN's Sal Paolantonio (h/t Rotoworld's Evan Silva), the Giants could trade back into the first round for Will Grier if they don't get Drew Lock or Daniel Jones.

Another option for the Giants, according to Paolantonio, is calling the Arizona Cardinals for Josh Rosen at some point during the second day of the draft.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman explained Thursday what he hopes to achieve with two picks in the first round on Thursday.

"We want to come out of it with two legitimate starters ... [who] can step in and help us win now," he told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Gettleman was open to adding a quarterback before saying they wouldn't start a rookie right away: "No, he wouldn't [start right away] but it's the position. ... The worst place you can be is quarterback hell."

Rosen's trade value will likely be determined when the Cardinals make their first selection Thursday. If they select Kyler Murray, the only reason to keep Rosen is because he would be a cheap backup.

But Rosen's age (22) and pedigree as a first-round pick just one year ago give him enough value to give Arizona a quality asset in a potential trade.

The Giants have room to operate in the first round with picks at No. 6 and 17. Eli Manning received a $5 million bonus for being on the roster on March 17, which would seem to indicate they intend to keep him for 2019.

If the Giants are committed to Manning as their starter for the upcoming season, selecting a quarterback who would benefit from one year on the bench would be their best approach.