Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Could Keep QB and Draft Kyler Murray No. 1

Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Could Keep QB and Draft Kyler Murray No. 1April 25, 2019
The Arizona Cardinals have yet to tip their hand regarding the top overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL draft, and there's a possibility the team could not only draft quarterback Kyler Murray but also keep Josh Rosen if they don't receive what they feel is fair compensation for the second-year quarterback.
Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on that potential scenario:
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
My first hit today from the #Cardinals facility including the team listening for better compensation for Josh Rosen if they go on the direction of dealing him and differing opinions on whether Rosen & Kyler Murray could co-exist on a team lacking experience on the QB depth chart. https://t.co/pXZSjcPbFI
If the Cardinals do draft Murray and don't find a trade for Rosen, they could always trade him after the draft, during the season or keep him on the team for a season before re-entering the trade market next offseason.
That likely wouldn't be ideal, as Rosen's trade value wouldn't increase if he spent a season on the bench. Likewise, if Murray is selected No. 1 overall but doesn't win the starting gig over Rosen, it could create a quarterback controversy that would hang over the franchise until Rosen was dealt.
The issue for the Cardinals is that it doesn't sound as though a vibrant market has developed for Rosen, creating a compensation issue for a Cardinals team that has already paid the young quarterback a lot of money:
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
According to @AdamSchefter, the #Cardinals have only spoken to the #Dolphins and #Giants about a trade for QB Josh Rosen this off-season and don't currently have a deal place with anyone. He mentioned the #Patriots didn't look into acquiring Josh Rosen.
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
#Chargers source to me on if hv any interest in Josh Rosen: “There is something there but going about business as usual.” For better context, I’m told the #Chargers had some early interest, did their homework, but are moving on at the moment. “We have no idea who they’re taking.”
Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt
From a business perspective - no matter the trade compensation - trading for Josh Rosen is stupid for Cardinals and brilliant for trading team. Cardinals paid an $11M bonus, rest of contract is $6M over 3 years plus a team option. Incredible value for trading team.
Of course, the possibility still remains that the Cardinals won't draft Murray at all and will roll with Rosen as the starter:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
If the #AZCardinals have made a decision on No. 1, they are keeping it quiet. Source said GM Steve Keim reached out to at least one player -- #Bama DT Quinnen Willliams -- to let him know he’s still a possibility to go first overall.
Michael Silver @MikeSilver
That puts multiple scenarios in play as the start of the draft nears, and I'm told by Cardinals sources that people could be surprised by the outcome.
Another possible outcome is that the Cardinals could trade out of the first overall pick. Doing so would likely signal sticking with Rosen.
The second-year quarterback struggled in his rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, completing just 55.2 percent of his passes. The Cardinals went 3-11 in his appearances.
And there are serious questions about whether Rosen would be the right fit in the Air Raid offense of new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, whereas Murray feels like a natural fit in that scheme.
The possibility remains that Murray and Rosen could be teammates for next season, though it feels unlikely. The Cardinals have a big decision on their hands.
