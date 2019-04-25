Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Could Keep QB and Draft Kyler Murray No. 1

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to tip their hand regarding the top overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL draft, and there's a possibility the team could not only draft quarterback Kyler Murray but also keep Josh Rosen if they don't receive what they feel is fair compensation for the second-year quarterback.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on that potential scenario:

If the Cardinals do draft Murray and don't find a trade for Rosen, they could always trade him after the draft, during the season or keep him on the team for a season before re-entering the trade market next offseason.

That likely wouldn't be ideal, as Rosen's trade value wouldn't increase if he spent a season on the bench. Likewise, if Murray is selected No. 1 overall but doesn't win the starting gig over Rosen, it could create a quarterback controversy that would hang over the franchise until Rosen was dealt.

The issue for the Cardinals is that it doesn't sound as though a vibrant market has developed for Rosen, creating a compensation issue for a Cardinals team that has already paid the young quarterback a lot of money:

Of course, the possibility still remains that the Cardinals won't draft Murray at all and will roll with Rosen as the starter:

Another possible outcome is that the Cardinals could trade out of the first overall pick. Doing so would likely signal sticking with Rosen.

The second-year quarterback struggled in his rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, completing just 55.2 percent of his passes. The Cardinals went 3-11 in his appearances.

And there are serious questions about whether Rosen would be the right fit in the Air Raid offense of new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, whereas Murray feels like a natural fit in that scheme.

The possibility remains that Murray and Rosen could be teammates for next season, though it feels unlikely. The Cardinals have a big decision on their hands.