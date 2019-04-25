IPL 2019: Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More After Kolkata vs. Rajasthan

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Rajasthan Royals moved off the bottom of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, as they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

Batting first, the Knight Riders were able to post a total of 175 for six, largely down to a fine innings from captain Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper made an unbeaten 97, with Kolkata's next highest scorer Nitish Rana earning 21.

In response, Rajasthan got off to a quick start, before a succession of wickets put them behind the rate required. With skipper Steve Smith (2) and the dangerous Ben Stokes (11) falling cheaply, a successful chase looked unlikely.

However, 47 from 17-year-old Riyan Parag and an unbeaten 27 from Jofra Archer saw Rajasthan over the line with five balls to spare.

Here are the standings following Rajasthan's win, as well as the leaders in the individual categories after Thursday's encounter:

Standings

1. Chennai Super Kings: 11, 16, +0.091

2. Delhi Capitals: 11, 14, +0.181

3. Mumbai Indians: 10, 12, +0.357

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10, 10, +0.654

5. Kings XI Punjab: 11, 10, -0.117

6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 11, 8, -0.050

7. Rajasthan Royals: 11, 8, -0.390

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 11, 8, -0.683

Top Run-Scorers (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH): 574 (71.75)

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445 (55.62)

3. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 444 (49.33)

4. KL Rahul (KXIP): 441 (55.12)

5. AB de Villiers (RCB): 414 (59.14)

Top Wicket-Takers (Average)

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 23 (14.65)

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 16 (16.37)

3. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 14 (20.85)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 14 (22.92)

5. Mohammed Shami (KXIP): 14 (28.64)

Complete results, schedules and statistics available on the official IPL website.

Thursday Recap

An otherwise poor batting performance from the Knight Riders was rescued by Karthik, as he delivered a captain's display.

He strode to the crease with his team toiling at 42 for three in the ninth over and struggled to find a consistent partner during his time out in the middle. Karthik wasn't deterred though, as he took it upon himself to propel Kolkata to a respectable total.

In his 50 balls, he struck an incredible nine sixes and seven fours, giving his team a crucial injection of momentum.

The CricViz Analyst summed up how varied his shot-making was and noted how well Karthik accelerated late on:

Per Broken Cricket, only one player has managed to make a better individual score than the captain's unbeaten 97 for Kolkata in the history of the IPL:

The fact that nobody was able to get close to Karthik's score meant that the Knight Riders were still vulnerable to a successful Rajasthan chase.

The Royals flew out of the traps too, with Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson putting on 53 for the first wicket after just 5.2 overs. However, Rahane (34) fell and Samson (22) was out five balls later. Disappointing efforts from Smith and Stokes meant the impetus had gone from the chase.

Sunil Narine took the key wickets of Rahane and Smith, and he was brilliantly backed up by Piyush Chawla:

Rajasthan's chase appeared to be fizzling out, although a mature knock from Parag ensured their chance remained. The teenager played sensibly early on, before taking a number of risks late in the innings, bringing the required rate down.

While he eventually fell for 47, he'd done enough to give the Royals an opportunity heading into the final two overs. The dynamic Archer was on hand to finish the job, as he hammered 27 from just 12 balls to give the Royals a much-needed win.