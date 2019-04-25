Fortnite 'Avengers: Endgame' LTM Released with Trailer, Info in V8.5 Patch Notes

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Fortnite Battle Royale celebrated the release of Avengers: Endgame with a special Limited Time Mode featuring the return of Thanos to the smash-hit video game as part of its version 8.50 patch released Thursday.

Epic Games announced the game mode will feature teams of heroes and villains. The hero team will be searching for Mythic Avengers items around the map in an effort to prevent the villain team, led by Thanos and his Chitauri Invaders army, from collecting all of the Infinity Stones.

Here's a look at the trailer:

It's Thanos' second appearance in Fortnite. He appeared in May as part of the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mode. Players were able to acquire his powers in an otherwise normal solo game in an attempt to achieve a Victory Royale.

Epic Games noted the Marvel supervillain possesses three abilities in Fortnite: "a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down."

His Chitauri army, which is new to this LTM, will be granted a "powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air."

The hero team will be comprised of standard Fortnite characters, but they have the opportunity to obtain the Mythic Avengers items to match the villain team's powers.

No other major changes were made to the standard Fortnite game modes.

Minor alterations include changing hit markers to server-side authoritative, which should reduce or eliminate the visual "ghost" hit marker. A bug that caused traps to place in the middle of structures instead of on a wall has been fixed, while there have been several improvements related to the reboot van.

Season 8 is scheduled to finish around May 8, and recent activity surrounding the map's volcano suggests there could be a major event before the start of Season 9. For now, however, the world's focus is on Avengers: Endgame, and Fortnite is getting in on the fun.