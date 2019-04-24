Tiger Woods to Play in ZOZO Championship, PGA Tour's 1st-Ever Event in Japan

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tiger Woods will headline the PGA Tour's first-ever official event in Japan, the ZOZO Championship.

"The fans in Japan really enjoy, appreciate and understand golf, and I'm looking forward to competing there," Woods added in a statement, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig.

After enduring an extended drought, the 43-year-old Woods has shown signs of life in recent tournaments. He snapped a five-year winless streak on tour at the Tour Championship last September. Earlier this month, he won his first major title since 2008 at the 2019 Masters.

He now has 15 career major championships, putting him three behind Jack Nicklaus for the most of all time.

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, revealed during the Masters that his client would likely play in Japan as part of the GolfTV deal he signed in November 2018, according to Harig. The ZOZO Championship will be a part of a three-event tour through Asia.

The ZOZO Championship will be held at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club near Tokyo from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27. Woods will be part of a field of 78 players, and the tournament will not have a 36-hole cut. It will feature a $9.75 million purse.