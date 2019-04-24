Drew Lock: I'd Rather Go to Right Team Than No. 1 to Bad Team in 2019 NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock favors fit over clout.

Ahead of the first day of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, Lock spoke to Patriots.com columnist Don Banks and said his main concern is being picked by the team that suits him best regardless of when he's selected:

"I'd 100 percent go 32nd to the right team than No. 1 to a bad team. If that happened (being drafted by the Patriots), I'd be honored for sure. Tom (Brady)'s obviously there for a couple more years, but to be able to sit behind a guy like that and learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time—if not the best—I think that's an ideal situation for any quarterback."

New England, not so coincidentally, will pick at No. 32 Thursday night.

