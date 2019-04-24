Drew Lock: I'd Rather Go to Right Team Than No. 1 to Bad Team in 2019 NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 25, 2019

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Drew Lock #3 of the Missouri Tigers reacts during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock favors fit over clout. 

Ahead of the first day of the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, Lock spoke to Patriots.com columnist Don Banks and said his main concern is being picked by the team that suits him best regardless of when he's selected: 

"I'd 100 percent go 32nd to the right team than No. 1 to a bad team. If that happened (being drafted by the Patriots), I'd be honored for sure. Tom (Brady)'s obviously there for a couple more years, but to be able to sit behind a guy like that and learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time—if not the best—I think that's an ideal situation for any quarterback."

New England, not so coincidentally, will pick at No. 32 Thursday night. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.   

Related

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek Hill Won't Be Charged After Child Abuse Investigation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek Hill Won't Be Charged After Child Abuse Investigation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for the Draft 🔮

    📈 Top risers 👀 Biggest steals ✅ Best team fits

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert Predictions for the Draft 🔮

    📈 Top risers 👀 Biggest steals ✅ Best team fits

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Extend Big Ben

    Roethlisberger gets $30M+ a year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Extend Big Ben

    Roethlisberger gets $30M+ a year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report