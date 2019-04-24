WR N'Keal Harry Vows He Won't Slip Past Cardinals at No. 33 in 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arizona State wide receiver and NFL prospect N'Keal Harry doesn't think he will be waiting long to hear his name during the upcoming draft.

"I can't really say too much, but just from the workout I had [with Arizona]," Harry said on The Burns and Gambo Show when discussing the potential the Arizona Cardinals could select him with the first pick of the second round. "I really turned some heads in the organization. So, if for some reason I slip out the first round, in my opinion, I don't think there's any way I'll slip past 33."

Harry is familiar with Arizona following his collegiate career and opened up about what it would mean to play for the Cardinals.

"It would mean the world to me," he said. "Especially someone like Larry Fitzgerald. If I had the chance to play with him, I would try to soak up as much as I could from him. He's been a great role model for all the kids that grew up in Arizona."

The Cardinals could do much worse for themselves with a second-round selection than landing a receiver as productive as Harry.

The Arizona State product caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2017 campaign and followed with 73 catches for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. He helped lead the Sun Devils to back-to-back bowl appearances after they were just 5-7 during the 2016 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pointed to Harry's ability to come down with contested catches as a physical receiver and matchup problem. That should help him contribute in the red zone on fade routes and jump balls even if his speed doesn't stand out as much as it does for other receivers.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Harry is the 20th-best player in the entire draft and second-best receiver behind only Ole Miss' A.J. Brown.

Landing the second-best receiver in the entire draft in the second round would be a significant move for a Cardinals squad that was dead last in the league in passing yards in 2018. Whether it is Josh Rosen or Kyler Murray under center for the NFC West team in 2019, they will need impactful receivers like Harry to make plays in the red zone.