49ers Draft Baylor WR Jalen Hurd; Joins Deebo Samuel as SF's New Weapons

The San Francisco 49ers selected former Baylor Bears receiver Jalen Hurd with the 67th overall pick (third round) in the 2019 NFL draft Friday.

He was the second wide receiver the Niners selected Friday, joining second-round selection Deebo Samuel.

After spending two-plus years as a running back with the Tennessee Volunteers, Hurd finished his college career as a wideout at Baylor. It proved to be an easy transition.

Hurd hauled in 69 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in his first year as a wide receiver, piling up 209 rushing yards and three scores for the Bears as well.

As Pro Football Focus noted, Hurd was among the most productive slot receivers in the nation:

That came after he averaged 1,092 yards and 8.5 touchdowns as a running back during his first two seasons at Tennessee. As productive as he had been on the ground for the Volunteers, though, he decided a position change was in his best interest, leading him to leave the team in the middle of the 2016 campaign.

Hurd told NFL.com's Chase Goodbread in February that he should've handled the situation differently. While he had proved himself as a playmaking running back, his decision to change positions was all about setting himself up for this moment.

"I didn't just do this on a whim. I researched it," Hurd told Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes in July 2018. "Running backs last 3.5 years in the NFL. Wide receivers can last 10 or more years. Receivers are more valued than running backs in the NFL, and I can play this game a lot longer and can be more valuable as a receiver. It's not just a position and career change; it's a life change."

While the decision to leave his team midseason may have given some teams cause to pause, San Francisco believed he was worth taking a chance on.

After all, Hurd is a talented receiver with good size (6'5" and 226 pounds) and plenty of potential. Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Bob Bicknell, who was previously at Baylor, called Hurd's work ethic "the best I've ever been around," per Goodbread.

Hurd has just one year of experience playing receiver full-time, so it will be up to the Niners to help continue to develop him. His versatility also gives him the opportunity to get involved on offense in different ways.

If he is able to produce the way he did at Baylor, Hurd could wind up being a bargain.

The Niners weren't shy about adding weapons for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, adding Hurd and Samuel to Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin out wide and Tevin Coleman in the backfield. Add in George Kittle at tight end, and the Niners should be an improved bunch on offense in 2019, especially if Hurd and Samuel contribute immediately.