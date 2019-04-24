Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Returns to Hospital After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, holds the couple's twins Sawyer, left, and Chandler during pre-game of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Detroit. Kelly Stafford plans to have surgery to remove a brain tumor. Stafford shared the details Wednesday, April 3, 2019, on her Instagram account. She says an MRI showed the tumor on cranial nerves after she had vertigo spells within the last year. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced Wednesday she returned to the hospital after suffering from "pain and massive headaches" while trying to taper herself off steroid treatment following a 12-hour brain surgery last week to remove a tumor. 

Stafford provided the update in an Instagram post, noting she will remain in the hospital overnight for evaluation after receiving steroids and pain medication.

"I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day," she wrote. "I figured I could pull my strength from one of the strongest people I know, Matthew. I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn't succumb to it. I was so wrong."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions told Matthew Stafford to take as much time off as he needed following his wife's surgery, but he was already back at the training facility Monday morning.

Kelly Stafford, who posted a picture with her husband as part of Wednesday's update, noted her return to the emergency room was a learning experience as part of her recovery.

"At first, I felt like I had failed, like I couldn't handle it.. but what I really failed at was listening to my own body," she wrote. "A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of."

The Staffords met while attending the University of Georgia. The couple was married in April 2015. They have twin daughters, Chandler and Sawyer, born in March 2017 and a third daughter, Hunter, born in August 2018.

