NFL Rumors: Ex-Lions Pass Rusher Ezekiel Ansah Visiting Ravens in Free Agency

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Ezekiel Ansah's long free agency has found some signs of hope, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the veteran defensive end.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ansah is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday as they look to fill their need for a pass-rusher.

Ansah has been a successful edge rusher over the past six seasons with the Detroit Lions. He's just one year removed from recording 12 sacks.

One possible reason teams haven't jumped at the opportunity to sign Ansah is health. The 29-year-old hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2015 and appeared in a career-low seven games last season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ansah's camp wanted to wait until his four-month shoulder exam in April after having surgery in December.

Ansah is a wild card at this point because of his injury history. If he can stay on the field, history has shown he can be a disruptive force off the edge.

The Ravens lost Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season, in free agency. They added Earl Thomas to boost the secondary, but boosting depth on the defensive line seems like a priority for the defending AFC North champions.