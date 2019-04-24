NFL Rumors: Ex-Lions Pass Rusher Ezekiel Ansah Visiting Ravens in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 09: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions reacts on the bench during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Ezekiel Ansah's long free agency has found some signs of hope, with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the veteran defensive end. 

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ansah is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday as they look to fill their need for a pass-rusher.

Ansah has been a successful edge rusher over the past six seasons with the Detroit Lions. He's just one year removed from recording 12 sacks. 

One possible reason teams haven't jumped at the opportunity to sign Ansah is health. The 29-year-old hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2015 and appeared in a career-low seven games last season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ansah's camp wanted to wait until his four-month shoulder exam in April after having surgery in December.

Ansah is a wild card at this point because of his injury history. If he can stay on the field, history has shown he can be a disruptive force off the edge. 

The Ravens lost Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season, in free agency. They added Earl Thomas to boost the secondary, but boosting depth on the defensive line seems like a priority for the defending AFC North champions. 

Related

    Players Most Likely to Get Moved on Draft Night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Most Likely to Get Moved on Draft Night

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Biggest Draft Bust in Every NFL Team's History

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ravens Extend Justin Tucker

    ✍️ 4-Yr, $23M deal 💰 $12.5M guaranteed 🤑 Record-breaking deal for kickers

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Report: Ravens Extend Justin Tucker

    ✍️ 4-Yr, $23M deal 💰 $12.5M guaranteed 🤑 Record-breaking deal for kickers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steelers Extending Big Ben

    Deal keeps QB in Pittsburgh for next 3 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Extending Big Ben

    Deal keeps QB in Pittsburgh for next 3 years

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report