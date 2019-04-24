Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree to Reported 4-Year, $23.05M Record-Breaking Contract

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they agreed to a four-year extension with kicker Justin Tucker that will keep him under contract through 2023.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $23.05 million with $12.5 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus. All of those are records among kickers.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Ravens since he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012.

With a career field-goal success rate of 90.1 percent, Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is also tops among active players with an extra-point success rate of 99.6 percent.

Tucker is a two-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro First Team selection who is coming off another dominant season. In 2018, he made 35 of his 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra-point tries. Tucker had never missed an extra point in his career previously.

He has converted on 89 percent or more of his field goals in three straight seasons, including a career-best mark of 97.4 percent in 2016. During that season, Tucker went 38-of-39 overall, and he made all 10 of his attempts from beyond 50 yards.

Tucker has connected on 90 percent of his field goals or better in four of his seven NFL seasons, and he has posted a field-goal percentage of under 85 percent only once—82.5 percent in 2015.

The veteran kicker has scored at least 128 points in each of his seasons, and he has finished each of the past three campaigns with exactly 141 points.

Tucker is a huge offensive weapon for the Ravens since they usually only need to make it to the opposition's 40-yard line to give themselves a strong chance at putting points on the board.

He was especially important last season in giving the team security after Lamar Jackson seized the starting quarterback job as a rookie. The 2019 season will mark Jackson's first full year as the starter.

Baltimore is a defense-first team that is severely lacking in terms of big-time offensive weapons, which means Tucker is in line to be a major source of the Ravens' offensive output in 2019 and beyond.