Va Tech OL Brock Hoffman Denied Waiver After Transfer to Be Close to Ill Mother

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NCAA denied a medical hardship waiver request made by Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Brock Hoffman on Tuesday, meaning he is not eligible to play in 2019.

According to Mike Niziolek of the Roanoke Times, Hoffman applied for the waiver in March when he transferred from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech to be closer to his mother, who is suffering from "facial paralysis, hearing loss and impaired eyesight" after undergoing surgery to have a non-cancerous brain tumor removed in 2017.

Hoffman had no doubt that he would be eligible to play immediately at his new school: "I haven't gone a day thinking I wouldn't be eligible until today. I thought it was an open-and-shut case. I guess I was a little naive."

Hoffman filed an appeal, and an official decision will be handed down in one week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.