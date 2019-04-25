NFL Draft 2019 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

There will be a decidedly country flavor attached to the 2019 NFL draft, as the three-day event is set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The first round will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; Day 2 can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and ABC; and Day 3 can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals over the course of the event, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.

