NFL Draft Trades 2019: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

Bleacher Report is tracking every trade that goes down over all three days of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, multiple deals involving first-round picks were consummated, and that number promises to increase when the draft officially begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is a rundown of the major deals that occurred prior to the draft, as well as a live updating list of the trades completed over the course of the seven-round extravaganza.

Notable Predraft Trades

Browns Deal No. 17 to Giants in Beckham Trade

In a blockbuster deal that sent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March, the New York Giants acquired first- and third-round picks (No. 17 and No. 95), as well as safety Jabrill Peppers.

With that deal, the G-Men entered the 2019 NFL draft with the sixth and 17th overall selections in the first round. That was key for a New York team with several glaring needs, including quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver.

The trade gave the Giants several options on how to attack the first round, including packaging additional picks to move up from No. 17 if a desired prospect were to slide.

Seahawks Acquire No. 29 from Chiefs for Clark

Just two days before the start of the 2019 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks sent defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and a 2020 second-round pick. The teams also swapped third-round selections.

Seattle came away from the trade with the Nos. 21 and 29 overall picks in the 2019 draft.

The Seahawks had several quality picks at their disposal to address needs on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at tight end and in the secondary.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs acquired the pass-rusher they desperately needed to replace Dee Ford, who was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers.