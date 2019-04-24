Video: Conor McGregor Accused of Cheap Shot in Exhibition by Michael McGrane

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Boxer Michael McGrane has accused UFC star Conor McGregor of landing a cheap shot on him during an exhibition fight in Dublin.

McGregor was in his homeland on Friday and spent some time in the ring for four rounds against McGrane. Footage emerged of the MMA star going to touch gloves at the start of the contest, before aiming a big shot at his opponent:

Speaking to TMZ, McGrane called the punch the "the cheapest shot I ever caught in me life."

"You're meant to go back to your corner, but Conor never went back to his corner," he continued. "Conor leaped at me with a left hook."

In the same interview, McGrane said the in-ring official was favourable to the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. "The ref was on his side," he said. "There's no way I would have won that fight unless I knocked him out."

Here's more of what McGrane had to say to TMZ; in the video, the damage he sustained from the shot is visible:

According to TMZ, despite McGrane's comments about the officiating, the fight ended in a draw. McGregor's opponent is an electrician, although he said he is seeking to become a full-time boxer.

Despite making his reputation as an MMA fighter, McGregor famously fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017 in a boxing match, losing in the 10th round after being stopped.

The last time McGregor was in action in MMA was against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October. The Irishman lost the fight after tapping out in the fourth round and was hit with a six-month suspension for his conduct following the fight, which saw a brawl break out in the Octagon.