FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Kylian Mbappe, Marco Reus Headline TOTW 32

Kylian Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over old club AS Monaco and earned a much-anticipated striker upgrade in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's lineup for Team of the Week 32.

The Frenchman's new 91 upgrade is one gem in the latest TOTW alongside Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, who has also been boosted to 91 with his third Team of the Week award this year. He set up two goals and scored one of his own in Sunday's 4-0 demolition of Freiburg to continue his rise after injury.

Left-back Alex Sandro scored in Juventus' recent 2-1 win over Fiorentina and returns to the mix, while Karim Benzema is also back after he bagged a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao.

The Premier League isn't left out, however, and it has one particularly impressive nominee in Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored and assisted as Everton shocked Manchester United 4-0 on Sunday.

EA Sports announced the Week 32 lineup in full:

TOTW 32 players will be available in packs for one week as of 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Hat-Trick Menace Mbappe Mauls Monaco

Old ties counted for nothing as far as Mbappe was concerned when he came up against former club Monaco, and he scored all three of PSG's goals as they ended a three-match run without a league win.

Edinson Cavani and Neymar each came on in the second half, but it was Mbappe who stole the show, per ESPN FC:

As if the 98 overall pace of Mbappe's previous 90-rated TOTW card wasn't scary enough, the 20-year-old has now reached the hallowed maximum of 99:

Not to mention a two-point boost takes his overall shooting up to 90, while EA was clearly impressed by his provisions as well as his scoring, increasing his passing from 84 to 87.

Mbappe's new base physical stat of 76 is still disappointing—and probably a bit unfair—but his long-awaited striker version is certain to immediately become a coveted card.

Marco Reus Roasts Freiburg

Reus continues to make up for lost time this season, and after injury kept him from competing for upgrades for almost all of FIFA 18, his display against Freiburg has earned him his eighth new card of this edition.

He has struck up a productive partnership with England winger Jadon Sancho this season, and Reus assisted the former Manchester City starlet for Dortmund's breakthrough, via Goal:

The Germany attacker has previously had two Bundesliga Player of the Month cards rated higher than this latest TOTW pick (now 93 and 94).

Reus holds the central attacking midfield role he's had on pretty much all his cards this year, and TOTW 32 also sees him break the 90 mark in base passing (90) and dribbling (91).

His 89 overall pace makes Reus a consistently fancied candidate to be converted from a midfielder to a striker, and his new TOTW offers another variation sure to be fancied in German-inspired teams.

Benzema Bulldozes Past Athletic

Mbappe wasn't the only French whiz to score three last weekend, and Benzema reminded La Liga that Real Madrid also have an elite finisher among their ranks.

His reward for converting three against Athletic on Sunday is an 88 in-form, having also showcased a superb range in his shots against Los Leones, via Eleven Sports (UK only):

Benzema's first hat-trick of the campaign continued his scoring tear and took his record to eight goals in his five league games.

Zinedine Zidane didn't hold back in his praise of the 31-year-old after the result and dubbed his French compatriot "the best No. 9 in the world," via Goal:

It's something of a curse that Benzema's balance across the board means he doesn't stand out particularly when compared with other striking options of a similar cost, and his best attribute is his dribbling.

What's more, it wasn't long ago EA offered a 90-rated UCL Moments Benzema via Squad Building Challenge, meaning this card may not be of much use to those who snagged that upgrade.