NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Wednesday TV Coverage and Game 5 Picks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

On Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers became the fifth team to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, joining the winners of the four Eastern Conference series—the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Two more teams could advance Wednesday, which would leave only one first-round series still going.

So far, the first round of the postseason has not been competitive. However, a pair of road upset wins could help to change that on Wednesday night.

Wednesday Schedule (All Times ET)

Game 5: Utah at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday Predictions

Houston over Utah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Rockets had a chance to end this series on Monday night, but they suffered their first loss of the playoffs, falling 107-91 in Salt Lake City. However, with the series moving back to Houston, don't expect it to continue much longer.

In Game 5, the Rockets should wrap up the series on their home court, where they won each of the first two games by at least 20 points.

Houston struggled to collect defensive rebounds in its Game 4 loss, as Utah grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and outscored the Rockets 17-3 in second-chance points. That's an area which Houston may have to improve to end this series in Game 5.

"That was the game," Rockets guard James Harden said, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "We played pretty good defense, but it's just draining when you're playing great defense and you give up offensive rebounds. We'll be better as a group. Individually, as a group, and be ready."

Golden State over Los Angeles

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Warriors may have lost Game 2 at home, but that will be their only loss of the series. Expect Golden State to wrap up this first-round series with a Game 5 win at home on Wednesday night.

After dropping Game 2, the Warriors bounced back to win Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles. Now, returning to their home court, they should have no trouble taking down the Clippers in Game 5 to move on to the second round.

Golden State doesn't want to waste any time in doing so and would like to avoid this series going longer.

"Any chance you get during the playoffs for some rest, you've got to try to get that," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Rusty Simmons. "It's a long haul. If you go to the Finals, it's almost two months. The more we can have time in between for preparation and rest, the better that serves us going forward."

The two-time defending NBA champions haven't lost a playoff series to a Western Conference opponent since 2014. That may not change this year, as the Warriors are off to a strong start this postseason.