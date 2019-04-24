Damian Lillard: Buzzer Beater 'The Last Word' in Feud with Russell Westbrook

Damian Lillard provided the last word in his individual battle with Russell Westbrook, and what a last word it was. 

Lillard drilled a game-winning three-pointer from well beyond the arc to clinch the Portland Trail Blazers118-115 victory in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portland won the series 4-1 thanks largely to his efforts, as he poured in 50 points in the final contest and didn't back down from Westbrook throughout the series.

"There's been a lot a talk, a lot of back and forth, and that was the last word," Lillard said, per Royce Young of ESPN.

The back-and-forth between Lillard and Westbrook served as a central storyline for much of the series, as the two All-Star point guards consistently trash-talked each other, played with a physical approach and got into scraps for loose balls. Westbrook was particularly boisterous near the end of OKC's lone win in Game 3.

However, Lillard earned the last laugh and can now turn his attention toward a second-round matchup against either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs.

