Damian Lillard: Buzzer Beater 'The Last Word' in Feud with Russell Westbrook

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Damian Lillard provided the last word in his individual battle with Russell Westbrook, and what a last word it was.

Lillard drilled a game-winning three-pointer from well beyond the arc to clinch the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-115 victory in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portland won the series 4-1 thanks largely to his efforts, as he poured in 50 points in the final contest and didn't back down from Westbrook throughout the series.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

"There's been a lot a talk, a lot of back and forth, and that was the last word," Lillard said, per Royce Young of ESPN.

The back-and-forth between Lillard and Westbrook served as a central storyline for much of the series, as the two All-Star point guards consistently trash-talked each other, played with a physical approach and got into scraps for loose balls. Westbrook was particularly boisterous near the end of OKC's lone win in Game 3.

However, Lillard earned the last laugh and can now turn his attention toward a second-round matchup against either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs.